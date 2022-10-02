5G in India: Hyderabad among list of cities to get services in first phase

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services in India. In the first phase, it will be available in Hyderabad and 12 other cities. The services will be rolled out in other districts in a phased manner.

Bharti Airtel is rolling out the 5G services in eight cities. The list of these cities includes Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

List of cities where Airtel is going to launch 5G services

Airtel to launch 5G services in following cities

Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Siliguri Varanasi Hyderabad Chennai Kolkata

Reliance Jio, the country’s top operator with most subscribers, is to launch its services in four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai – this month, while Vodafone Idea Ltd, the third operator, has so far not indicated any fixed timeline for its 5G rollout.

List of cities to get 5G services in the first phase

As the 5G services is going to launched in phased manner. In the first phase, the services will be made available in 13 cities including metro cities i.e., Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

The list of 13 cities is as follows:

Ahmedabad Bengaluru Chandigarh Chennai Delhi Gandhinagar Gurugram Hyderabad Jamnagar Kolkata Lucknow Mumbai Pune

What is 5G and when will entire India get services?

With speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity, 5G can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It holds the promise of revolutionizing sectors from healthcare and education to agriculture and disaster monitoring.

The 5G services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. Jio promises to do that by December 2023 and Bharti Airtel by March 2024.