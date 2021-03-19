5th batch of Google Startups Accelerator India now open

New Delhi: Google on Friday announced to invite applications for the fifth cohort of its startup accelerator programme in India that will nurture 20 startups.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India is a three-month, free mentorship and support programme for startups to utilise the cutting-edge technology to build for India and the world.

Over the past few years, GFSA India has successfully worked with over 80 startups.

“The accelerator class will be fully virtual with three months of support and will kick off with a virtual mentorship bootcamp in April/May, 2021,” said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, GFSA India.

The startups can submit applications by March 20, 2021.

Startups in the field of edtech, healthtech, fintech, retail and logistics, media, productivity and agritech can apply, the company said.

Google in September last year launched the fourth batch of its GFSA programme with 20 startups. The fourth GFS Accelerator programme doubled its batch size from 10 to 20 startups.

Source: IANS