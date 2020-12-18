5YearsOfBajiraoMastani: Bhansali productions pay tribute to Kashibai, Bajirao and Mastani

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic directorial Bajirao Mastani completes five years today. The magnum opus starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles went on to become a blockbuster hit and is still remembered by the audiences for its great storytelling, opulent sets, songs and impeccable dialogues.

The story of Bajirao Mastani revolves around the love story of the ferocious Maratha general, Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) and his second wife Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a warrior princess and the many obstacles they faced.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who loves bringing a slice of history alive on the big screen did it exceptionally well with his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

As the film turns 5 today, the Bhansali Productions took to their Instagram handles and paid tribute the iconic characters of Kashibai, Bajirao and Mastani.

On Friday, Bhansali Productions shared three separate videos celebrating valour, loyalty and glory of Bajirao, strength and devotion of Kashi Bai and passion of Mastani.

“The pridefully loyal, Kashibai embraced the hard truths of life with quiet strength. The devoted wife didn’t step away from her duties, in the face of her husband’s agonizing betrayal, even as her own relationship was crumbling. Kashibai stood proud and strong, behind her man and the choices he made, on the stormiest of paths without so much as flinching at it’s ferocity..” they captioned sharing the video of Kashibai featuring Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing the video of Bajirao featuring Ranveer Singh, they wrote, “Strength of a warrior, heart of a lover – this is the essence of Bajirao. The Peshwa who never accepted defeat in battle, agonizingly accepted his wife’s punishment when his heart found home in another. He unwaveringly loved Mastani while never leaving the side of Kashi, forever intertwining their fates together. Until his dying breath, he fought valiantly, both for his motherland and his love, ensuring his legacy is etched eternally in history…”

Mastani’s video featuring Deepika Padukone was captioned as, “Whether in war or in love, Mastani is fueled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover’s names, for all of eternity…”

Awards and recognitions won by Bajirao Mastani team

At the 63rd National Film awards, Bhansali had won the best director honour for Bajirao Mastani, Tanvi Azmi earned the best supporting actress award, while choreographer Remo D’Souza got his first National Award for choreographing two chart topping numbers “Pinga” and “Deewani Mastani”.

Bajirao Mastani also won major awards in technical categories like cinematography, production design, re-recordist and sound design.