New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit Punjab on Friday night, the tremors of which were felt in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

According to the National Centre for Seismology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the earthquake had its epicentre in Amritsar district and struck at 10:34 pm.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Source: IANS