6.1-magnitude quake strikes Sea of Japan

29th September 2021
Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck in the central part of the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 5:37 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.8 degrees north and a longitude of 135.5 degrees east, and at depth of 400 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Aomori, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

