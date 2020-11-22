6.2 earthquake hits northwest of Constitucion, Chile

Syed AzamUpdated: 22nd November 2020 10:40 am IST
earthquake

Santiago: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 84 km northwest of Constitucion, Chile, at 21:54 on Saturday (0054 GMT on Sunday), according to the University of Chile’s Seismological Service.

The offshore earthquake has an epicentre with a depth of 20.14 km and initially determined to be at 34.6194 degrees south latitude and 73.0759 degrees west longitude.

There was no immediate report of casualties or property damage so far. The Chile water department said that the quake won’t trigger a tsunami.

Source: ANI

READ:  Trump to order further drawdown from Afghanistan, Iraq: Reports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 22nd November 2020 10:40 am IST
Back to top button