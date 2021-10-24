6.2 magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

Epicenter was monitored at 24.61 degrees north latitude and 121.73 degrees east longitude.

Published: 24th October 2021 12:33 pm IST
Taipei: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 1.11 pm on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.61 degrees north latitude and 121.73 degrees east longitude, the center said in its preliminary report.

The Taipei metro was briefly closed for checks, but re-opened shortly afterwards. The state-run power operator said the grid was operating as normal.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

