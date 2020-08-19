6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 7:58 am IST
6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 19 : An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia’s western Bengkulu province on Wednesday, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 5.29 a.m. with the epicentre at 78 km southwest of Bangkulu Utara district and a depth of 11 km under the sea bed, Xinhua reported.

The intensity of the quake was felt at IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Kepahiyang district of the province, II MMI in Liwa, the capital of West Lampung district of Lampung province, II MMI in Padang, the provincial capital of West Sumatra, Painan town and Mentawai islands district of the province.

READ:  Cops quiz 2 Congressmen in Bengaluru riots case

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close