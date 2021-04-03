6 accused including minor boy arrested in AIMIM worker Asad Khan murder case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have arrested Six persons including a juvenile in connection with murder of AIMIM worker Asad Khan. The police have recovered lethal weapons from the possession of the accused which were used to commit offence.Disclosing details to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that Asad Khan’s murder was the result of revenge.

He said that in the year 2018, the deceased Amjad Ali Khan aka Asad Khan along with his associates Afroz Khan, Mohammed Irfan, Shaik Kaleem aka Life Kaleem, Abdul Shaik Khadeer and Farooq has murdered one Amjad Ali Khan a resident of Saify colony in Mailardevpally.

In order to avenge the murder of his father, Yaseen Khan with the help of Mohammed Adnan, Abdul Ali, Mohammed Mahboob,Mohammed Saddam, Mohammed Shoeb and another minor youth have planned to elimniate Asad Khan.

As per their plan, the accused have procured deadly weapons and on April, 1 while Asad Khan along with his associate Eesar Bin Naser were moving on bullet motorcycle, Yaseen along with his six associates chased him in an auto and waylaid near Indian function hall at Vattepally.

“All the assailants attacked Asad Khan with hunting sickles and other lethal weapons, resulting in the instataneous death” said DCP Prakash Reddy.

After the crime, all the accused persons fled from scene.

The arrested persons have been sent to judicial remand and the police will ensure that the case shall result in acquittal.