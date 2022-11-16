6 Actors who own Private Jets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is a known fact that celebrities believe in living a king-size life. They leave no chance of going a level up when it comes to adding luxury into their lives — be it buying the latest luxury car, top brand clothes, watches or buying an expensive property. Tollywood celebs are no exception. In fact, a few Telugu stars are way richer than a few Bollywood actors and it has been proved by Forbes too.

They often boast of owning an exquisite collection of some of the insanely expensive things, be it their watches, cars or palatial abodes. Swanky private jets to are among them. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, here’s a list of 6 actors who are the owners of private jets in Hyderabad. (Below list is as per multiple reports).

1. Allu Arjun

One of the biggest Tollywood stars, Allu Arjun, has over the years earned the credibility of being a highly bankable star of India. The Pushpa actor, who lives an Uber luxurious lifestyle, has a huge net worth of Rs 350 cr. Allu Arjun introduced his swanky private jet to his fans when he jetted off to Udaipur for Niharika Konidela’s wedding.

2. Ram Charan

Reportedly, RRR fame Ram Charan has invested a whopping 127 crores in the airlines and is currently the chairman of the same. ‘TruJet’ runs 5-8 flights daily and Ram’s private jet is one among them. He uses his private jet for promotional events and holidays with his family.

3. Mahesh Babu

Known for his charming looks and onscreen persona, Mahesh Babu has established himself as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors down south. The actor and his wife Namrata Shirodhkar live an ultra-luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad. A multi-crore private jet is among many other expensive things owned by the couple.

4. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni aka the King of Tollywood is among the richest actors in India. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 950cr. Apart from owning various top car brands, Nag also owns a luxurious private jet and inside pictures of the same have often gone viral.

On my way out on a big jet plane✈️ holiday!!!!!😎@NameisNani and Akkineni fans are going to hv a blast tomorrow… enjoy the show my friends!!!! pic.twitter.com/xSBdc459N7 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 26, 2018

5. Jr NTR

Jr NTR aka Tarak, who is considered one of the bankable actors down south, is among the highest-paid Indian and his whopping net worth according to various news media reports, stands at around Rs 400 crores. Considering this, it comes as no surprise that the actors own some insanely expensive things including a super swanky private jet which is reportedly worth Rs 80cr. (Photos of his lavish jet are unavailable on internet).

Tollywood Star Jr NTR

6. Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas has proved himself as a bankable actor, which reflects in his lavish lifestyle and the ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. Amongst his many prized possessions is his private jet. He reportedly uses it for his professional trips.