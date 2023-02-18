6 dead after shootings in US suspect in custody

Six people were shot and killed in a rural town of the US state of Mississippi, authorities said.

Washington: Six people were shot and killed in a rural town of the US state of Mississippi, authorities said.

The Tate County sheriff said on Friday that the shooter killed the victims at various locations in Arkabutla, which lies about 50 km south of Memphis, Tennessee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement on Friday afternoon that he had been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County.

“The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive,” Reeves wrote. “At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation, according to the governor.

The US has lost more than 5,500 lives to gun violence so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

