6 die in Tamil Nadu car accident

Chennai: Six persons including a three-year-old girl died when the car in which there were travelling veered off the road and fell into a ditch on Thursday morning in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Two injured children have been admitted to hospital.

The car was coming from Tirunelvelli district to Chennai and near Tindivanam the car veered off the road as the driver lost control.

The dead include the driver and five others.

The Villupuram police is investigating the case.

Source: IANS