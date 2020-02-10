menu
6 killed in collision between auto, mini lorry in Guntur

Posted by shameen Published: February 10, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Guntur: Six people died in a collision on Monday between an auto-rickshaw and a mini lorry at Repudi village in Phirangipuram Mandal, Guntur district.

Phirangipuram sub-inspector said, “Six people died in a road accident when a mini lorry collided with an auto near Repudi village.”

“While six are dead, the number of injured is not yet confirmed,” the sub-Inspector added.

The police are sending the bodies and injured people to Narasaraopet government hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
