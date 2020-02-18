6 killed in SUV-bus collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A+ A-

Lucknow: At least six persons were killed and 15 injured on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, when an SUV collided with a bus.

The accident happened on Monday night. The Volvo bus, belonging to Bihar Roadways, was on its way from Delhi to Bihar when the driver fell asleep and crossed the divider to hit a Fortuner coming from the opposite side.

The bus crossed the divider and fell into the service lane.

Five persons in the Fortuner were killed and the bus driver also died in the mishap. The bus had about 40 passengers.

According to the police, the Fortuner belonged to a Delhi resident Sunita Singh.

Four of the five decease have been identified as Sunny, 35, Mukesh, 40, Ram Shankar and Surjit. The fifth deceased has not yet been identified.

The injured passengers have been admitted to local medical facilities.

Sources said that the impact of the collision was so great that none of the passengers in the SUV could survive even though the air bags had opened up.