6 lesser known facts about Shah Rukh Khan’s house ‘Mannat’

Mumbai: With over 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards, superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. Also known as King Khan of B-town, SRK truly believes in living life, king size. He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

Mannat (LBB Twitter)

One of the most prized possession of his life is his Bandra residence, ‘Mannat’. As per various reports, Mannat is of worth Rs 200 crores and an interview with Radio Mirchi had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. SRK lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

Also Read: Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ lavish mansion in Los Angeles

Fans often flock outside his sprawling sea-facing Bandra residence to get a glimpse of the actor. SRK often walks out to the balcony or terrace to wave to the fans, especially on occasions such as Eid or his birthday.

Image Source: Twitter

Without further ado, let’s look at a few unknown or lesser known facts about Mannat that will surely surprise you.

Image Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

According to a report Cosmopolitan and GQ India, Mannat is the most sought after ‘dream home’ in India. Not only this, it also ranks 10th in the list of top houses in the world.

‘Mannat’ is a 1920s-era, Grade III heritage villa with exquisite Italian architecture, and intricate neo-classical elements. It is a perfect blend of vintage, modern and stylish interior.

Apart from swanky bedrooms, living area and library, Mannat also has a boxing ring, a tennis court and a lavish pool.

Last but not least! Do you know the reason behind purchasing Mannat? Reportedly, SRK always wished for a huge, calm, personal and exclusive space for prayers, which is why he wanted to build a custom-design house on his own terms in the land of opportunities—Mumbai.

SRK once said, “Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat.”

Take a look at a few pictures inside ‘Mannat’

Mannat’s stunning terrace (Gauri Khan Instagram)

Inside Mannat (Gauri Khan Instagram)

Gauri Khan’s office inside Mannat (Instagram)