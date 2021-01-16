6 member inter-state gang of automobile offenders held

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Hyderabad police have arrested the 6 member gang of inter-state house burglars and automobile theft offenders and detected 26 property offences.

The prime accused Wajeed is a 10th class drop out and native of Bidar, Karnataka State. In the year, 2019 he shifted to Hyderabad for employment purpose. He joined a private company and worked for few months. Meantime he developed acquainted with otherthe accused Sonu, Shoeb, Shafath and others. As he was irregular to his duties, Wajeed was removed from his job.

The accused Wajeed along with his associates used to take shelter at low rented lodges.

For committing offences they select locked houses in the remote localities with poor density of populationon the outskirts of the City.

During the day time they used to take rest and during nights they move out on the roads and commit theft of locked bikes like Royal Enfield, Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Activa and Yamaha R-15 and ornaments from the locked houses.

After committing theft, the stolen bikes and property was sent to Bidar, Karimnagar and Nizamabad for disposal.

Some stolen bikes were also mortgaged to the needy people at low amounts from Rs. 15,000/- to 30,000/- with the help of other accused.