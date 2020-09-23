‘6-month-old’ Rich Humphery became the youngest water skier!

Washington: He is just half-year-old and managed to break the world record. Yes you heard it right! A six-month-old baby, Rich Humphery in the US state of Utah has broken a world record and became the youngest person ever to go water skiing.

Rich Humpherys was filmed by his parents gliding across Lake Powell in southern Utah in the United States of America.

Youngest water skier

Aged just six months and four days, he has beaten the world record by 23 days. He broke the record of Zyla St Onge, who rode along Lake Silver in Florida in May 2016, at the age of six months and 27 days.

A video of Rich Humphery water skiing that has gone viral online was first posted to Instagram by the toddler’s parents, Casey and Mindi Humpherys, from where it spread quickly.

Uploaded on an Instagram account dedicated to the toddler, the video shows Rich Humphery holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat. His father appears to be in another boat, keeping watch over the baby.

Rich Humphery Instagram video

“I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that’s a big deal… #worldrecord,” reads the caption.

Dad Casey also shared the clip, saying: “Six months four days. Take one look at this kid and tell me he isn’t having the time of his life! Such a little stud.”

The footage has garnered thousands of views and comments on Instagram. On Twitter, one version of the video has registered a whopping 7.6 million views.

The video of Rich Humphery water skiing has got balanced opinions on social media. Some felt that at six months and four days of age, Rich was too young to be going water skiing. While a section of netizens said that the baby was with his father and seemed to be following all safety norms and having a good time.