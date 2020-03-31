6 more test positive in J&K, total 55

Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to surge on Tuesday with six more testing positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

“UPDATE: 6 new positive cases confirmed in Kashmir Division. All contacts of previous positive cases. Meanwhile, contact tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Please cooperate, let us fight together”, government spokesman, Rohit Kansal said.

With this the number of positive cases in J&K has gone upto 55 out of whom 41 are being treated in the Kashmir Valley and 14 in Jammu hospitals.

Again, all six positive cases those came to light on Tuesday have a direct contact history with the Tabligi group or with those who contracted the infection initially from the Tabligi group that has become the spreader of the dreaded virus in Kashmir.

Statistics available here indicate that in the entire country, Kashmir Valley is precariously poised with regard to the spread of coronavirus.

The number of active cases per million in Kashmir is 6.14 given the fact that the population of the Valley is seven million.

As the same statistics, the number of active cases per million for the entire J&K union territory is 3.90 per million taken that the total population of the UT is 12.55 million.

With the highest number of 186 positive cases at 8 p.m.on Monday, Maharashtra has only 1.63 active cases per million with a total population of 114.2 million.

This clearly shows that Kashmir tops the chart of active cases per million in the country.

Source: IANS

