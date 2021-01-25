6 NIA officials awarded President’s Police Medals

New Delhi, Jan 25 : Six National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday have been conferred with the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service and meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

An NIA spokesperson said that anti-terror probe agency’s Head Constable Vinod Kumar K S has been awarded with the President’s medal for distinguished services while former DIG Sonia Narang, who is now currently posted as Additional Director in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been awarded the President’s medal for meritorious service.

Narang, a 2002 batch IPS officer has been awarded the President Medal as she played an instrumental role in the investigation of many terror financing cases.

The spokesperson further said that agency’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh TV, who is currently posted in Hyderabad, has also been awarded the President’s medal for meritorious service.

Rajesh TV has been awarded the medal for his work in the Araku MLA murder case in Andhra Pradesh by frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist).

Besides Narang and Rajesh TV, Tapan Kumar Ghosh who is currently posted as an Assistant in agency’s Kolkata office; P K Uthaman, Assistant Sub-Inspector posted in Delhi and Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Head Constable of the agency posted in Lucknow have also been awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service.

