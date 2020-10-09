6 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Six people have suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in Sabbavaram of Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Parts of the house have been damaged in the explosion and injured persons have been shifted to a hospital.


Maheshwari (45), the owner of the house has reportedly suffered serious injuries. According to the fire officer, Dilip Kumar the house belongs to one Apparao.

Reportedly, Apparao’s wife Maheshwari tried to fit a connection to a new cylinder in their kitchen on Friday, when she noticed a gas leakage from the gas cylinder.

She called her husband Apparao and one Gangaraju for help. While they were trying to fix the gas leakage, the cylinder connection caught fire.

Later the cylinder exploded following which six people suffered injuries. Due to the severity of the accident, the furniture, windows and walls of the house were damaged and the retaining wall was broken.

On receiving the information, fire officer Dilip Kumar rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze and shifted the injured to the hospital. 

Source: ANI

