6 robbers held in Ghaziabad; cash, ornaments recovered

Ghaziabad: A gang of six robbers, including three women, have been arrested here and a countrymade pistol, a knife, Rs 70,000 cash and other things recovered for them, police said on Monday.

They were arrested on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI, adding that the gang had robbed a house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony under the Kavi Nagar police station limits on July 28.

Following the robbery incident, a group of eight dacoits was identified using CCTV footage, the police said.

Three men and three women were nabbed on Sunday night. Two of their accomplices attempted to escape on a scooty and fired on police personnel after being cornered near Shyama Prasad Mukherji Park, they added.

When the police team fired in retaliation, one of them sustained a bullet injury to the leg, while the other managed to escape, the SSP said, adding that the injured man was arrested and taken to a hospital.

They were identified as Aalam (injured), Rajjak and Rubel Sheikh, Sonia, Nazma and Mukta. Gang leader Aalam confessed that they had committed the July 28 robbery, Naithani said.

A countrymade pistol, four live and two used cartridges, a knife, a tempo, a scooty, Rs 70,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, and a few documents were recovered from their possession, he added.

Source: PTI