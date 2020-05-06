6 special trains leaves Hyderabad with workers to various states

Police and other officials see off migrant workers with clapping hands on Wednesday at Ghatkesar railway station.

Hyderabad: Out of 11 trains for migrant workers 6 special trains flagged of from May 5 to date carrying over 2000 migrants to Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, said a police official on Wednesday.

As the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that daily 40 special trains would be operated over the next one week to send back migrant workers to their respective states.

The trains are being chugged out during night time from Ghatkesar, Cherlapally, and Bibinagar railway stations under Rachakonda commissionerate.

Rachakona Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who flagged off the trains along with other officials, said the registered passengers are brought from various places of the city and then workers are boarded to the train after thermal screening and medical checkup by the health care official deployed at the station.”

Commissioner further informed that all passengers were being provided with necessary items food, water bottles, and face mask, no workers should walk on the roads as the government has made arrangements, He added.

The first train, carrying 1,225 migrants to Jharkhand, had left Lingampalli station near Hyderabad on May 1. This was the first train for migrants anywhere in the country.

Within the span of two days, six trains have been left from Hyderabad to various states across the country.

While addressing the media on Tuesday night, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said, “Migrant workers need not worry 40 trains have been arranged in which some trains have left with the workers to various states, it is impossible to send lakhs of a migrant at a time as social-distancing and health precautions are also important stated KCR.

