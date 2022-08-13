6-year-old girl becomes ‘Dubai Police Officer’ for a day

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police surprised a 6-year-old girl on her birthday by appointing her as a “police officer” for one day.

Hoor Haddad told her parents that she wanted to join the force when she grew up, so the Dubai police organized a special event for her.

In collaboration with Hamleys, the security awareness department at the general department of community happiness responded to the request of Hoor’s parents.

A team from the Security Awareness Department visited Hoor’s School to celebrate her birthday among her peers. They gave the little girl a police uniform and explained the police duties while giving her a ride in a luxury Dubai police patrol car.

Hoor and her classmates were also surprised and entertained by a special K9 performance by the Security Inspection Division (K9) at Dubai Police.

This was part of the Dubai Police Make a Child’s Wish initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Hoor’s parents expressed their gratitude to the police for their quick and generous response in fulfilling their children’s wish.