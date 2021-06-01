6-yr old Kashmiri girl appeals to PM Modi for less homework [Video]

A video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl sharing her plight on lots of homework is being widely loved and shared as many could relate to the kid’s problem.

In the video, which had over 3.69 lakh views at the time of publishing the story, the student introduces herself as a six-year-old girl. She is seen comparing the burden of her classes and homework on a student of her age to that of a senior students and asks PM Modi to give her the reason for the same. Further she goes on to tell the PM that she attends back-to-back classes from 10am to 2pm which adds to the pile of homework.

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI — Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Now, the video has even got a response from J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha.

J&K L-G tweeted, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss.”

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

The young girl was heard complaining about her online class schedule from 10am to 2pm. She also listed all the subjects taught to her in an attempt to list the miseries of homework assigned to kids of her age. “There is one class of English, one of Maths, followed by one of EVS and one of the computers,” she can be heard saying.

The appeal to reduce school work for small children won several hearts on the internet Monday evening. Many Twitter users also commended the prompt efforts taken by the L-G to reduce the burden of homework.