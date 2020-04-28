60 doctors dancing to ‘Happy’ to raise mental health awareness

NEW DELHI: Sixty doctors from all over the country groove to the beats of ‘Happy’ song to raise awareness on mental health amid the coronavirus crisis

With infectious smiles on their faces, these doctors are dancing to the song “Happy” by Pharrel Williams in their respective homes and hospitals.

The dancing video of these frontline warriors which has gone viral, drop an uplifting glimpse of encouragement during these tough times.

Also Read Super spreaders become super savers; internet hails Tablighis

Collated by Instagram handle @theministryofmemories, the “Song of Hope” video has been conceptualised Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh, Dr Sheetal Sawankar and Dr Unnati Mamtora.

“We are working tirelessly round the clock to save your lives, to ensure the country’s physical well being. And we are here to remind you to look after your mental well being too, for the hope of a brighter morning propels us further,” the video is captioned in snippets.

The video features doctors from Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kanyakumari, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, Agra, Prayagraj, among other cities.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.