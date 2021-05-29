60% feel polls should have been postponed in view of Covid wave

New Delhi: Around 60 per cent of people have stated that the Centre should have postponed assembly elections in five states and Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh in view of the second wave of the pandemic, claimed the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The ABP-C Voter snap poll found that in urban areas, a total of 61.8 per cent of people said that the elections should have been postponed.

Similarly in rural areas, a total of 60.3 per cent people felt that it should have been postponed.

Only around 27.8 per cent in urban areas stated that there was no need to delay polls. Also, 28 per cent of people in rural areas stated that the Centre should have postponed the polls.

Rest of the people in urban and rural areas stated they can’t decide whether the government’s decision to hold elections was correct or not.

The survey was conducted among 12,070 respondents across the country between May 23 and May 27, 2021.

The assembly polls took place when the second Covid-19 wave hit India hard.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala went for polls on April 6. In West Bengal, polling was held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. In Assam polling was held in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat, Block and Zila Panchayat elections took place in four phases from April 15. The first phase of polling took place on April 15, second phase on April 19, third phase on April 26 and fourth on April 29.