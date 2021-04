Hyderabad: Customs officials at Shamshabad RGI Airport on Wednesday detected a gold smuggling case by arresting a passenger arriving from Cochin.

According to the customs officials, they have detained a passenger travelling from Cochin along with the foreign marked gold smuggled from Dubai and concealed in the washroom of the aircraft.

On recieving credible information, the concealed gold of 1.2 kg was retrieved. The Gold valued at Rs. 60 lakhs was seized.

Further investigation is under progress