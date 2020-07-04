’60 percent of civil servants associated with RSS run Samkalp’

New Delhi: The joint secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Krishna Gopal will be holding a meeting on July 17 in New Delhi. He will be addressing more than 600 candidates who have successfully passed civil services exams trained by Sampkalp (training institute).

14 Samkalp across country

RSS has 14 Samkalp across the country, three of them are in New Delhi. Among the candidates who are UPSC toppers are Tina Dabi of Delhi and Athar Aamir of Anantnag.

Prakash, the coordinator at Samkalp says the success rate of their candidates is high. He adds that Dabi and Aamir came to Samkalp after passing Union Public Service Commission’s written exam. They were trained at Samkalp for mock interviews for the final leg of UPSC examination. He further states that interview is the last and the most decisive stage of the examination, and Samkalp has the best staff to guide and train. Reported The Economic Times.

Among Samkalp’s mentors and advisers are former governors, retired IFS officers, IAS officers and retired Generals. There is a list of their well-wishers on their website.

“Now each state and cadre has civil servants who owe their success to Samkalp. In the next 10 years, we hope to have a bureaucracy that will genuinely contribute to nation-building with true Indian values and ethos. This is what we are working towards,” an RSS leader said. He and other RSS leaders did not want to be identified. The Economic Times has reported.

646 out of 1078 got coaching at Samkalp

The Economic Times further added that according Samkalp’s coordinator “60% successful candidates were associated” with the institute. Out of the total of 1,078 candidates who were short listed this year 646 got coaching at Samkalp at some stage of the examination or the other.

The coordinator also claimed that of the top 100 candidates about 76 were associated with Samkalp. He also asserted 5,000 serving bureaucrats had been coached by Samkalp in some form.