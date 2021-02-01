60 percent students attended classes on first day of re-opening: Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that about 60 percent of students attended on the first day of reopening of schools and colleges.

We took steps to allow 20 students in each classroom and maintain six feet distance, she said, adding that all Corona protocols are being followed before opening the schools and colleges across the state.

The minister said that facilities such as Corona isolation room, water, power, sanitation and other facilities are offered in the schools and colleges.