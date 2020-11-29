60 protestors detained in London for anti-lockdown protests

London: More than 60 people have been detained in the UK capital during a protest against the government’s coronavirus-related lockdown measures, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said on Saturday.

Several hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in central London to express their protest against the coronavirus-related restrictions. Some of the demonstrators clashed with police officers.

“Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offenses, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Anti-lockdown protests have been repeatedly held in the UK since the start of the pandemic. In early November, police detained as many as 190 people during such a demonstration.

Source: ANI