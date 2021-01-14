60 villages in Haryana ban entry of BJP, JJP leaders over farm laws

Intensifying the ongoing farmer’s protests, 60 villages in Haryana have banned the entry of leaders of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Khaps along with residents have passed resolutions calling for a boycott of ministers and MLAs of BJP and JJP for supporting the new farm laws. The boycott and protests in these villages have been going on for a week now.

Residents have put up banners and billboards against the ruling party leaders. In Hisar, residents of at least 17 villages restricted the entry of all politicians, while announcing a social boycott of deputy assembly speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Jind’s Sarv Khap, an umbrella of 14 khap communities has announced a boycott of deputy cheif ministet and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala for backing the new farm laws and supports the BJP.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “Chautala claims to be the political heir of Devi Lal but he is a disgrace on his name and similarly Birender Singh on the name of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram.”

“Devi Lal and Chhotu Ram sacrificed their lives for the farmers’ struggle but Dushyant and Birender are just doing politics. Birender is making a fool of us by extending support to farmers and his son Brijendra Singh is enjoying as a BJP MP,” he said.

Several BJP and JJP leaders have also faced protests outside their residence.

The protests against the new farm laws have been going on for several weeks now. The Supreme Court has suspended the implementation of the three laws until further order and has also formed a four-member committee to resolve the issues.