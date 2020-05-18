60-year-old dead, son injured in tractor-bike collision

Banda: A 60-year-old man lost his life and his son received serious injuries when their motorcycle collided with a speeding tractor in the neighbouring Mahoba district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer Jatashankar Rao said the incident happened Sunday evening when there was a head-on collision between the tractor and the motorcycle.

Bahora and his son Jitendra received serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding “Bahora was declared dead. His son was referred to Jhansi Medical College for treatment.”

Following the incident, irate residents blocked the road for traffic for nearly an hour.

Rao said a case has been registered against the driver of the tractor, and the vehicle has been seized.

Efforts are on to nab the drive, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.