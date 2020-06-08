60-year-old man hacked to death in UP

Pratapgarh: An elderly man was hacked to death by some people when he was sleeping outside his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaitapur village, police said on Monday.

Abhilash Yadav (60) was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

On a complaint from the victim’s son, a first investigation report was registered against Brijesh Verma, who has been detained, police said.

It is suspected that it is a case of old enmity, they said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.