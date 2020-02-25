60-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai

A+ A-

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bhoinagar, in Mulund area of Mumbai on Monday, the Navghar police said on Tuesday.

“At around 7.45 pm on Monday, an unknown person entered the house of Kailashnath Chaurasia in North Indians Chawl of Bhoinagar, Mulund, and stabbed the elderly man several times with a knife,” the Navghar police said.

The police further said that the incident came to light when one of the neighbours of Kailashnath, Jitendra Kumar Mall, went to meet Chaurasia and saw him lying on the ground covered in blood.

“On receiving the information about the incident, a team from Navghar police station reached the spot,” the police added.

The body of Kailashnath has been sent for post-mortem and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) against the unnamed accused has been registered.