60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in J’khand

Ranchi: A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in the state, a senior official said here.
The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.
“He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old’s condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning,” Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
The first case from Hindpiri locality was reported when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.
Earlier, on April 8, a 72-year-old man had died due to COVID-19 in Bokaro district.
Jharkhand has reported 17 COVID-19 cases so far – eight in Ranchi, six in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one in Koderma district.
