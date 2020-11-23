608 recoveries in J&K in 24hrs against 351 new Covid cases

Srinagar, Nov 23 : Recoveries continued to outnumber the new Covid cases in J&K on the second consecutive day on Monday as 608 patients were discharged while 351 tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Out of 351 new Covid cases, 185 were reported from Jammu division while 166 from Kashmir, the official bulletin said.

The total tally of UT reached 1,06,899 while the total recoveries were reported to be 99,827.

So far, 1,641 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, including 12 who died on Monday.

The number of active cases is 5,431 out of which 1,882 are from Jammu division and 3,549 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.