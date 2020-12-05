61.1% turnout in 3rd phase of J&K Panch bypolls

Jammu Dec 5 : State Election Commissioner (SEC) K.K. Sharma on Saturday informed that 61.1 per cent and 49.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of vacant Panch and Sarpanch by-polls 2020 held in J&K on Friday.

The SEC informed that by-poll for Panch vacant seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase.

A total of 31844 electors (including 16600 males and 15244 females), out of 52118, exercised their right to franchise in the 3rd phase of Panch By-Elections which began at 7 am and ended at 2pm.

Sharma informed that Jammu division recorded 79.47 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 59.63 per cent voter turnout during the 3rd phase of Panch by-elections.

Regarding vacant Sarpanch constituencies, 49.25 per cent polling was registered during the 3rd phase in 66 constituencies in which a total of 39852 electors (including 21307 males and 18545 females), out of 80913, voted to choose their representatives.

Besides, 74.74 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division where as 42.57 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.55 per cent for Panch by-elections followed by Rajouri with 88.29 per cent and Ramban with 86.10 per cent.

Similarly, Kulgam district topped the voter turnout in Kashmir division with 77.11 per cent followed by Budgam with 74.21 per cent and Bandipora with 64.88 per cent.

