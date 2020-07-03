61 deaths, 2,373 fresh COVID cases in Delhi; total count 92,175

New Delhi: Sixty-one more people died from coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday as 2,373 fresh infections pushed the state’s COVID tally to over 92,000, the authorities said.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,864 lives in the state.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

According to a Delhi health department bulletin, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday. The bulletin said the death toll has risen to 2,864 with 61 fresh fatalities as the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.

Meanwhile, sources said former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh and his wife also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday at a hospital here.

Singh completed his term recently as the mayoral polls were held on June 24 to elect the new mayors of three corporations.

Besides, a plasma bank for COVID-19 patients has been established on the premises of the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), which will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, a senior official of the facility said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating the facility on Thursday visited the ILBS, reviewed the plasma bank facility and interacted with donors.

The bulletin also said Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room.

According to the bulletin, 63,007 patients recovered, discharged or migrated so far while number of active cases stood at 26,304, adding 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 445.

Source: PTI