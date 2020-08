Muzaffarnagar (UP): As many as 61 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected, taking the number of active patients to 681 in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, an official said.

District Magistrate Selvakumari J said 61 people tested positive while 27 patients recovered from the disease.

With the latest recoveries, 1,403 people have been cured of the infection so far in the district, she added.

Source: PTI