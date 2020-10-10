61 new cases push Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally to 6,949

Kohima: At least 61 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 6,949, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Thirty-three coronavirus patients – 27 from Dimapur and six from Kohima – were cured of the disease during the day, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “61 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected Kohima 43, Dimapur 12, Tuensang and Longleng two each, Mokokchung and Peren districts one each.”

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is currently at 81.09 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Department’s Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Mizoram now has 1,232 active cases, while 5,635 people have recovered from the disease, he said, adding that 23 COVID-19 patients died.

Altogether 59 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 779, followed by Kohima at 316 and Mon at 82.

Of the total coronavirus patients in the state, 3,184 are armed forces personnel and 1,551 returnees, he said.

A total of 85,196 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, the official added.

Source: PTI