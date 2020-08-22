610 more test corona positive in J&K

By News Desk 1 Updated: 22nd August 2020 7:33 pm IST
50 held for celebrating at temple amid Covid restrictions

Srinagar, Aug 22 : As many as 610 more cases of coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory near the 32,000-mark.

Of the new cases, 118 were reported in Jammu division and 492 in Kashmir division as the tally of coronavirus cases totalled 31,981 in J&K, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

A total of 15 more patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, including 4 in Jammu division and 11 in Kashmir division, taking total fatalities in J&K to 608.

As many as 24,398 patients have recovered in the UT. Active cases in J&K now total 6,975, of which 1,456 are in Jammu division and 5,519 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Eng v Pak 3rd Test: Crawley nears maiden ton as England reach 184/4 (Tea)
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close