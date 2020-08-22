610 more test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 22 : As many as 610 more cases of coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory near the 32,000-mark.

Of the new cases, 118 were reported in Jammu division and 492 in Kashmir division as the tally of coronavirus cases totalled 31,981 in J&K, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

A total of 15 more patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, including 4 in Jammu division and 11 in Kashmir division, taking total fatalities in J&K to 608.

As many as 24,398 patients have recovered in the UT. Active cases in J&K now total 6,975, of which 1,456 are in Jammu division and 5,519 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.