613 cases of Dengue reported in Hyderabad so far; health director warns caution

Hyderabad: State health director Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that while COVID-19 cases are witnessing a downward trend, the seasonal dengue cases are on the rise.

He said that Hyderabad has reported 613 cases of Dengue so far this season and has asked the officials concerned to take immediate measures to offer necessary treatment to the affected people. He also asked parents of the school-going students to take precautions against the disease-causing mosquitoes.

Speaking to the media here, Dr Rao said that the government is taking all measures to provide better services to the patients. “In addition to Hyderabad, some agency areas like Mulugu district have reported dengue, Malaria and other seasonal allergies,” he mentioned.

He also discounted fears of a possible third wave until a fresh mutant was found. However people must continue to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behavior even now, he said.

He said that the state has adequate beds, oxygen, medicines, injections and other facilities to tackle the possible third wave. As per reports, only 55 students tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1.15 lakh students, he said.

“As the cases and deaths are under control the students can attend classes without any fear. We are trying to address health issues including COVID-19, viral fevers etc.,” he said.

The health director said that although it was believed that the COVID-19 cases could rise after schools reopened, it didn’t happen as the positivity rate was put at 0.4. “Viral fever cases also are under 3,000 compared to 4,000 in 2019. They shall be under control by October,” he added.