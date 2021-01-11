615 more corona cases take Gujarat’s total tally over 2.52 lakh

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 : Gujarat on Monday recorded 615 more coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 2,52,559, even as three more fatalities increased the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,347.

Gujarat now has 7,695 active cases, of which 7,635 are stable. In all, 60 critical patients are still on ventilators.

Surat recorded 129 new cases, Ahmedabad 128, Vadodara 119, Rajkot 60, and Gandhinagar 19. Jamnagar and Dahod recorded 14 new cases each, Mahesana 12, Junagadh and Kutch 11 each, Kheda 10, Anand and Sabarkantha 9 each, Bhavnagar and Narmada 8 each, Mahisagar, Panchmahals and Banaskantha 7 each, Navsari, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, Valsad and Surendranagar 3 each, Amreli 2, and Tapi, Chotta Udepur, and Aravalli one case each.

In January 2021, Gujarat has recorded 7,521 new cases — an average of around 683 cases daily.

Two corona patients died in Ahmedabad and one in Surat, taking the state’s death toll to 4,347, including 2,271 in Ahmedabad, 972 in Surat, 238 in Vadodara, 195 in Rajkot, 106 in Gandhinagar, 68 in Bhavnagar, 53 in Patan, 38 each in Banaskantha and Mahesana, 35 in Jamnagar, 33 each in Kutch, Junagadh and Amreli, and 25 in Gir-Somnath.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is, however, gradually coming down. It is now 1.72 per cent.

A total of 746 patients were cured and discharged on Monday, taking the total to 2,40,517 recoveries in Gujarat.

A total of 4,84,998 persons are currently in quarantine, including 4,84,883 in homes and 115 in government facilities.

