62% Indians want to risk worsening ties with China on human rights issue in Tibet

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Almost 62 per cent people of India are willing to risk worsening ties with China on the issue human rights in Tibet as the brand equity of China has taken a beating over the last one year and majority of Indians have further become anti-China in their perceptions, as per the IANS C-Voter Tibet Poll.

According to the survey, which included a sample size of 3,000 people, 62.2 per cent Indians are willing to risk worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet.

The survey said that 19 per cent people want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent people said that they cannot say anything on the issue.

The survey also found that 63.8 per cent male and 60.5 per cent female are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, while 19.9 per cent men and 18.2 per cent women want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

The survey said that 76.9 per cent in Northeast, followed by 69.2 per cent in West and 68.3 per cent in East India are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the isue of human rights in Tibet.

The survey further said that only 66.3 per cent people in south India in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet.

It also said that 18.3 per cent people in East, 16.7 per cent people in North, 25.6 per cent people in South, 16 per cent in West and 23.1 per cent in Northeast want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

The survey also said that almost two-third of Indians want to support the issue of Tibet even at the cost of worsening relationship with China.

It said the brand equity of China has taken a beating over last one year and majority of Indians have further become anti-China in their perceptions.

The survey also said that people aged between 25 and 34 years batted most for risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, followed by 65.6 per cent of the people aged between 35-44 years of age.

Meanwhile, the survey also said that 21.1 per cent of people between the age group of 18 and 24 years followed by 20.3 per cent between 45 and 54 years want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

The survey said that 70 per cent of the Indian middle education group and 68.7 per cent people with higher education are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, while 22 per cent of the people with lower education want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

It further said that 66.3 per cent people fron the middle income group and 64.9 per cent of people from the higher income group are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, while 24.3 per cent people from higher income group and 20.5 per cent from lower income group want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

The survey also said that 59.7 per cent people in rural India and 58.2 per cent people in urban India are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, while 21 per cent of people in rural India and 14.6 per cent in urban India want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

The survey further said that 69.4 per cent of upper caste Hindus, 65 per cent of OBCs, 60.8 per cent Scheduled Caste and Dalits and 51.7 per cent Muslims in India are in favour of risking worsening ties with China on the issue of human rights in Tibet, while 23.8 per cent Muslims, 23.3 per cent others, and 19.6 per cent OBCs want to improve relations with China even if this risks the protection of human rights in Tibet.

