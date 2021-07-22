62-year-old Indian businessman, who started with Dh1,200 salary gets UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: A 62-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expat, who is a salesman turned businessman, is the latest in the list of Indians to receive the 10-year UAE golden visa.

Satish Jaisinghani runs a medical supplies company and a uniform production unit for hospital staff, among others in Garden City in the United Arab Emirates.

Jaisinghani had started his career in the UAE in 1984. He started with a monthly salary of 1,200 dirhams (Rs 24,316). After 37 years, he is now running several companies in different sectors.

Jaisinghani started his job as a sales representative in a printing house in Abu Dhabi. Although his salary was lower, the responsibilities were relatively higher. Working in corporate culture for 17 years has been a learning curve for him to start his own business, Khaleej times reported.

After many years of successfully doing business, Jaisinghani loved the UAE and therefore applied for the Golden Visa, which he obtained last week.

“I have an investor visa. I am grateful to the government and leadership for helping me reach every milestone of my life. Any person with honesty, hard work and determination can succeed in this country and achieve their dreams,”Khaleej times quotes Satish Jaisinghani.