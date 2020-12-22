62-year-old woman drives 250 km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi, photo goes viral

By Sreshta Ladegaam|   Updated: 22nd December 2020 5:39 pm IST
Manjeet Kaur, a 62-year-old woman from Patiala, Punjab drove 250 km from her home to join protesting farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border. The photo of Manjeet Kaur, who is accompanied by other women in the jeep, has gone viral now.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Kisan Ekta Morcha, a handle which is constantly giving updates on farmers’ protest.

Actress Taapsee Pannu retweeted the picture with caption “Chakk de phatte”

Praises poured in for Manjeet Kaur from several Twitter users as they reiterated how women are at the forefront of resistance.

Here are some of the reactions:

The farmers protest against the controversial farm bills has reached 28th day and continues to gain momentum. Yesterday after Facebook took down the page ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ that documents the protests, social media users expressed their outrage at the move. Facebook apologized and restored the page attributing the move to be an error due to automated settings in place to detect spam.

Live Law reported that Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum announced a fast on 23 December in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

