62-year-old woman drives 250 km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi, photo goes viral

Manjeet Kaur, a 62-year-old woman from Patiala, Punjab drove 250 km from her home to join protesting farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border. The photo of Manjeet Kaur, who is accompanied by other women in the jeep, has gone viral now.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Kisan Ekta Morcha, a handle which is constantly giving updates on farmers’ protest.

Actress Taapsee Pannu retweeted the picture with caption “Chakk de phatte”

Chakk de phatte ! https://t.co/sivGCz6YIt — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 22, 2020

Praises poured in for Manjeet Kaur from several Twitter users as they reiterated how women are at the forefront of resistance.

Here are some of the reactions:

One of the most heartening part of the anti CAA as well as the farmer protests is the participation of women. They are right at the front and centre of the resistance against the government. More power to these courageous women!!! https://t.co/a4RY7WzIbd — jidigonti (@jidigonti) December 22, 2020

A frightening scene, for the patriarchal and feudal forces, as this smashes both notions. https://t.co/jpOAlQwzL3 — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) December 22, 2020

The farmers protest against the controversial farm bills has reached 28th day and continues to gain momentum. Yesterday after Facebook took down the page ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ that documents the protests, social media users expressed their outrage at the move. Facebook apologized and restored the page attributing the move to be an error due to automated settings in place to detect spam.

Live Law reported that Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum announced a fast on 23 December in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum decides to to faston 23rd December in solidarity with the ongoing farmers Satyagrah demanding the repeal of #FarmLaws #KisanDiwas #FarmersProtests — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 22, 2020