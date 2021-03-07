622 new Covid cases in K’taka, 351 recover

Bengaluru, March 7 : Continuing the rising trend, 622 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, even as 351 patients recovered from the infection, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 622 new cases on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,55,015, including 6,862 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,35,772, with 351 discharged during the day,” said the daily bulletin.

Only 3 patients succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru Urban district, taking the city’s death toll to 4,499 and the state’s toll to 12,362.

“No Covid deaths were reported from any of the 30 remaining districts across the state,” said the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, 389 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,08,025 while 3,98,540 have recovered so far, with 175 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 115 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), 49 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, with rest of them in the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 75,960 tests conducted during the day, 3,874 were through rapid-antigen detection and 72,086 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.81 per cent and case fatality rate across the state on Saturday was 0.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, only 428 people took the vaccine across the state, including 241 senior citizens, 69 with co-morbidities, 95 healthcare workers and 23 frontline warriors, taking the cumulative total to 9,41,014 till date.

