6,244 more test corona positive in Kerala, positivity rate 12%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 : Kerala’s test positive rate (TPR) came down to 12 per cent on Wednesday even as 6,244 more persons tested coronavirus positive after testing of another 50,056 samples.

On Tuesday, the TPR was 18 per cent whereas ideally it should be below 10 per cent.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement here that 7,792 more persons tested negative for the virus.

Kerala now has 93,837 active cases, whereas 2,15,149 patients have been cured.

Cases in Thiruvananthapuram district have also gone down — 581 on Wednesday, down from over 1,000 daily till recently.

The state’s death toll rose to 1,066 as 20 more Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday.

As many as 2,78,989 persons are kept under observation at various places in Kerala, including 26,344 in hospitals. The hotspots in the state total 653.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.