6,250 new corona cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 : As many as 6,250 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday after testing of 63,983 samples, even as 5,275 more patients recovered, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Kerala has 64,834 active cases as its total recoveries were 5,26,797, she said.

Twenty-five more fatalities took the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,196.

Across the state, 3,12,251 persons are under observation, including 16,028 in hospitals. Kerala now has 530 corona hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.