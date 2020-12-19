627 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 2.8L

Hyderabad, Dec 19 : Telangana has registered 627 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 2.8 lakh, even as 721 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Saturday.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections — 123 in the past 24 hours; followed by Rangareddy (52), Medchal Malkajgiri (48), Karimnagar and Khammam (32 each).

Among other places, Warangal Urban (29), Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nalgonda (26), Mancherial (25), Siddipet (21), Sangareddy (20), Nagarkurnool (15), Mehboobnagar and Jangaon (11 each).

Of the 2.8 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 6,942. Four more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state-wide toll to 1,510.

Telangana has a case fatality rate of 0.53 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.5 per cent.

With the recovery of 721 more patients, total recoveries in the state rose to 2.72 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of cases and recoveries.

The state has a better recovery rate of 96.9 per cent, than the national average of 95.5 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 46,694 more samples have been tested for Coronavirus, increasing the total number of Covid tests to 64.01 lakh.

The southern state tested 1.71 lakh samples for the virus per million population.

